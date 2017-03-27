Call for Entries for ASTRO's 15th Annual Survivor Circle Award

ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2017 -- The American Society for Radiation Oncology encourages cancer survivors in or around San Diego to apply for its Survivor Circle Award , an annual honor that recognizes an individual for translating their diagnosis into a commitment to helping others through cancer-related volunteering and service. The winner of the 2017 Survivor Circle Award will receive $1,000 and will be recognized this fall at ASTRO's 59th Annual Meeting, the nation's premier scientific meeting in radiation oncology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.