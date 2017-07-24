Blue, Yellow lines track work begins

Blue, Yellow lines track work begins

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Round-the-clock track work significantly cuts Metro train service south of Rosslyn and L'Enfant Plaza through the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, King Street, Franconia-Springfield and Huntington stations from March 4 through April 1. Metro plans to continue work to replace wooden crossties, fix electrical problems and do other basic rehab projects in the area between Braddock Road and Huntington on the Yellow Line and between Braddock Road and Van Dorn Street on the Blue Line.

