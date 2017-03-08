Award-Winning Actress Brings Unlikely...

Award-Winning Actress Brings Unlikely Pop Star Back to Life

An Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer is bringing an unlikely 1960s pop star back to the stage in a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and director's play. Debra Monk stars in James Lapine's "Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing" at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.

