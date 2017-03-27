Army: Arlington National Cemetery is ...

Army: Arlington National Cemetery is at a 'critical point' for space

From a vantage point at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Va., Col. Michael Peloquin, Director of Engineering at Arlington National Cemetery, explains the cemetery's expansion plans to Senate Appropriations Committee military construction, VA and related agencies subcommittee Chairman Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., right, Ranking Member Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, center; subcommittee Majority Clerk Robert Henke, second from right; cemetery Superintendent Katharine Kelley, second from left; and Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, third from left.

