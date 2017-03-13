Arlington County Board to Hold June P...

Arlington County Board to Hold June Public Hearing on Exotic Pets

The County Board agreed today to hold a public hearing in June on a proposed ordinance that would ban wild or exotic pets within the County boundaries. The Board voted 5-0 for a new hearing after County staff received several comments, many from individuals and organizations outside Arlington, during an initial public process.

