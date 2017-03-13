Arlington Braces for Late-Season Snowstorm
Arlington is bracing for a late-season snowstorm expected to hit the region Monday evening and last through much of Tuesday. Although forecasts are fluctuating, a snow warning is in effect and the County could see four-to-10 inches of snow overnight Monday into Tuesday.
