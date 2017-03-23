Ann Johnson of GeoTech Center to Rece...

Ann Johnson of GeoTech Center to Receive UCGIS 2017 Education Award

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Directions Magazine

UCGIS is pleased to announce that Ann Johnson, an Associate Director of the GeoTech Center, will receive its 2017 Education Award. For decades, Ann has held influential roles as a leader and advocate of GIS&T in education at many levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Directions Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quit wasting my tax money on wiretap stories 9 hr Judy 1
Recent 3 and See 9 hr Judy 2
Trump was wire tapped 9 hr Judy 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 22 Harold Gilman 110
Al Sharpton and Whoopi Goldnig Mar 22 Billy 1
Bugs in Whitehouse Mar 22 Billy Coonwager 1
Los Angles Mayor Mar 22 Johanathan Sharpie 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,575 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC