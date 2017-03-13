Amit Bose, Former FRA Deputy Administrator, Joins HNTB
Amit Bose joined HNTB Corporation as mid-Atlantic district transit and rail director, and associate vice president, based in the firm's Arlington, Virginia, office. His responsibilities include delivering major transit and rail projects, supporting national transit and rail programs, and growing HNTB's mid-Atlantic rail practice.
