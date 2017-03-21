American Chiropractic Association Presents Annual Awards
Arlington, Va. -The American Chiropractic Association presented its 2017 Annual Awards last week during its annual House of Delegates meeting in Washington, D.C. ACA's Annual Awards are presented to chiropractors and other individuals in recognition of exceptional service, achievement and/or leadership to the chiropractic profession.
