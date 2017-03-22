American Chiropractic Association Ado...

American Chiropractic Association Adopts Low Back Pain Treatment Guidelines

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Newswise

Arlington, Va.- The American Chiropractic Association , during its annual House of Delegates meeting March 17, approved a resolution to adopt clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of low back pain from the American College of Physicians and the Council on Chiropractic Guidelines and Practice Parameters . The association seeks to direct its members, payers and policy makers toward shared interpretations of current evidence-based best practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) 4 hr Harold Gilman 110
Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA 6 hr Billy 4
Al Sharpton and Whoopi Goldnig 6 hr Billy 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 7 hr Billy Coonwager 53
Bugs in Whitehouse 7 hr Billy Coonwager 1
Los Angles Mayor 12 hr Johanathan Sharpie 2
Illegal Aliens Mar 13 Salley 6
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,847 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC