American Chiropractic Association Adopts Low Back Pain Treatment Guidelines
Arlington, Va.- The American Chiropractic Association , during its annual House of Delegates meeting March 17, approved a resolution to adopt clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of low back pain from the American College of Physicians and the Council on Chiropractic Guidelines and Practice Parameters . The association seeks to direct its members, payers and policy makers toward shared interpretations of current evidence-based best practices.
