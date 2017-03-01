AFP/IoF International Advanced Diplom...

AFP/IoF International Advanced Diploma Course

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AFPnet.org

Looking for education that will help you create an organizational environment for fundraising success? The International Advanced Diploma in Fundraising is a rigorous masters-level qualification designed to do just that. Learn how to create the institutional environment that enables fundraising to flourish, leading to dramatically increased fundraising revenue and impact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AFPnet.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tip spurs search for human remains in two parks... 7 hr cxx 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) 9 hr maa883 108
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 12 hr Bhendo 46
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA Feb 24 Noah p 3
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Feb 24 Easy Phart 3
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Feb 22 Jonathan 32
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,249,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC