World Premiere Studio Recording of Disney Freaky Friday a New Musical Released Digitally Today

The world premiere studio recording of Disney's Freaky Friday, the new musical based on the beloved novel by Mary Rodgers and two hit Disney films, is released digitally by Walt Disney Records today, February 10, 2017. The album is available now wherever digital music is sold and streamed .

