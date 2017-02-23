U.S.-China Friendship Crucial, Trump Nominee for Ambassador Says
President Donald Trump's pick to be the U.S. ambassador to China emphasized friendship between the countries as he prepared to meet with China's ambassador during a trip this week to Washington. Cordial ties are "going to be an important thing" between the two nations, Iowa Governor and Trump Nominee Terry Branstad said Thursday in an interview after speaking at a U.S. Department of Agriculture conference in Arlington, Virginia.
