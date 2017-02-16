Trump's F-35 Calls Surprise: Rival CE...

Trump's F-35 Calls Surprise: Rival CEO Was Listening

Days before taking office, President-elect Donald Trump made two surprise calls to the Air Force general managing the Pentagon's largest weapons program, the Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the $379 billion F-35 program as "out of control," made the highly unusual calls to Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan on Jan. 9 and Jan. 17. Muilenburg, whose company makes a fighter jet Trump has suggested might be an alternative to the F-35, was in the president-elect's New York office for a meeting during the second call. He appeared caught off-guard but was able to listen in on the call, according to two people familiar with the calls, who asked to remain anonymous discussing sensitive information.

