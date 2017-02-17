The Children's School Plots Move, Possibly Parting Ways With Integration Station

A co-op child care center for Arlington Public School employees has plans to move to a new space in Ballston, possibly splitting it up from a special needs program it has long integrated with . The Children's School's board of directors this week signed a letter of intent to relocate its program to 4420 N. Fairfax Drive for the 2017-2018 school year.

