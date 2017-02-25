Redevelopment project for Rosslyn gets final approval in Arlington

A complex and controversial redevelopment project including a new school, park, fire station, affordable-housing building and two residential-retail high-rises in the western Rosslyn neighborhood won final approval from the Arlington County Board on Saturday. When the entire project is finished in the early 2020s, the "superblock" along the north side of the 1500-1600 block of Wilson Boulevard will be split in two, the century-old Wilson School will be replaced with a contemporary, fan-shaped 775-student school and an aging fire station will be rebuilt, tucked into the ground floor of a new retail-residential tower.

