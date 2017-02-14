Radiation Therapy Continues to Be Gol...

Radiation Therapy Continues to Be Gold Standard for Palliative Care of Painful Bone Metastases

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

ARLINGTON, Va., February 14, 2017 -- The American Society for Radiation Oncology recently published an updated clinical guideline that underscores the safety and effectiveness of palliative radiation therapy for treating painful bone metastases. Based on recent clinical trial data, the guideline recommends optimal RT dosing schedules for pain relief, including options for re-treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rep. Cummings 7 hr Bart Simons 2
I have ties to Russia/China 7 hr Bart Simons 1
Al Frankenstein mental health Mon PVT JONES 2
North Korea test fires ballistic missle Mon Billy Shelton 1
JIHAD will be over soon Sun WENDELL Harmon Esq 1
Gannet stock down, company part of Corruption Feb 11 Victim of Harassment 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Feb 11 Hannah D 42
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC