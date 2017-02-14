Radiation Therapy Continues to Be Gold Standard for Palliative Care of Painful Bone Metastases
ARLINGTON, Va., February 14, 2017 -- The American Society for Radiation Oncology recently published an updated clinical guideline that underscores the safety and effectiveness of palliative radiation therapy for treating painful bone metastases. Based on recent clinical trial data, the guideline recommends optimal RT dosing schedules for pain relief, including options for re-treatment.
