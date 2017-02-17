Raccoon stuck on garbage truck remind...

Raccoon stuck on garbage truck reminds us, 'Hang in there'

It's a real-life motivational poster for Friday. A normal morning drive into Washington, D.C. turned into a cute moment when a commuter saw a raccoon holding on to the back of a garbage truck in Arlington, Virginia.

