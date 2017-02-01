QUEERY: Becca Schaefer

Next weekend will be huge for the GenOUT Chorus as the local LGBT teen chorale, which operates under the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington umbrella, will have its first full-length concert on Saturday, Feb. 11. "Youth Invasion" will be held at 8 p.m. at the Atlas Performing Arts Center in a program featuring songs such as "I Was Here," "Beautiful City," "Be Like the Bird" and "Over the Rainbow." Tickets are $20-35.

