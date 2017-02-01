QUEERY: Becca Schaefer

QUEERY: Becca Schaefer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

Next weekend will be huge for the GenOUT Chorus as the local LGBT teen chorale, which operates under the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington umbrella, will have its first full-length concert on Saturday, Feb. 11. "Youth Invasion" will be held at 8 p.m. at the Atlas Performing Arts Center in a program featuring songs such as "I Was Here," "Beautiful City," "Be Like the Bird" and "Over the Rainbow." Tickets are $20-35.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats 1 hr Sylvia 1
Un-Employment in Virginia 2 hr Virginia Taxpayer 2
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
Wall Jan 26 Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Torture Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Illegals Jan 26 Gilbert 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC