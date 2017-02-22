Portugal detains ex-CIA officer for extradition to Italy for jail...
Sabrina De Sousa in Arlington, Va. in 2012. She was among 23 Americans convicted in absentia in 2009 for the kidnapping of Egyptian-born cleric Hassan Osama Nasr in 2003 in Milan, Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Jack
|31
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|Feb 16
|John Emerson
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 16
|letitia
|43
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|1
|Dumb @ Dumber
|Feb 16
|Jamie Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC