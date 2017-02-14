Photo Flash: First Look at John Kander and Greg Pierce's Kid Victory at the Vineyard Theatre
Vineyard Theatre presents the New York premiere of Kid Victory , book and lyrics by Greg Pierce , music by John Kander with story by John Kander and Greg Pierce , and directed by Liesl Tommy . Kid Victory began previews on Wednesday, February 1 and will open on Wednesday, February 22 at the Vineyard Theatre .
