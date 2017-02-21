Phase 2 of Washington Boulevard Trail to start this spring, and other Arlington project updates
Phase 2 of the Washington Boulevard Trail project will construct a 10' wide, paved bicycle and pedestrian trail along the west side of Washington Boulevard . The new trail section will link with the Phase 1 trail section, which was built between Arlington Boulevard and Walter Reed Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheWashCycle.
