North Korea missile tests have Army leaders focused on deterrence, response
Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of United Nations Command/Combined Forces, United States Forces Korea, speaks via video teleconference to audience members attending the Association of the United States Army Institute of Land Warfare Hot Topic: Army Air & Missile Defense A Professional Development Forum, held at the AUSA Conference and Event Center in Arlington, Va., Feb. 7, 2017. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, greets Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|19 hr
|FSGT
|5
|5 ways to improve mainstream reporting on trans... (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Phart Fifteen
|2
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Andy
|29
|Toss up who is dumbest?
|Tue
|Dale Bumstead
|2
|JB Beverley is weak
|Feb 5
|Hank 3
|1
|Barbara Feinstein
|Feb 5
|Jack Rasmussen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 5
|Tandc605
|41
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC