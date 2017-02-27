New VA Secretary Proposes Lifting Res...

New VA Secretary Proposes Lifting Restrictions on Veterans Seeking Private Care

Read more: The Weekly Standard

On Sunday, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin told the Disabled American Veterans conference in Arlington, Virginia that he was thinking about lifting restrictions on veterans who wish to receive private medical care. The program that already allows certain veterans to receive non-VA care, the Choice Program, was originally instituted in 2014 after it was found that many VA facilities had long waiting times, even to the point that people awaiting care died in some cases .

