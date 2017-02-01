Nestle USA Chooses Arlington, Virginia as New U.S. Headquarters

Arlington County is thrilled to welcome NestlA© USA, a subsidiary of NestlA© S.A., a leading global nutrition, health and wellness company, to its community as a new leader in the business market. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe made the announcement this afternoon that NestlA© USA will invest $39.8 million to relocate its corporate headquarters from Glendale, California to Arlington's Rosslyn neighborhood in a move that will create 748 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arlington Journal.