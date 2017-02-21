Morning Notes

Yesterday

Busy Weekend for ACFD - The Arlington County Fire Department responded to a couple of big fires over the weekend. Two firefighters were injured while battling an apartment fire on the 5500 block of Columbia Pike; a resident tells ARLnow.com that the fire started when a resident fell asleep while cooking.

