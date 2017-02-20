Morgan Keene and Timothy J. Alex to L...

Morgan Keene and Timothy J. Alex to Lead Midwestern Gothic at Signature Theatre; Cast Complete

Signature Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere production of Midwestern Gothic. Midwestern Gothic will run March 14 - April 30 in Signature Theatre's ARK Theatre.

