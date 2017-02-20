Morgan Keene and Timothy J. Alex to Lead Midwestern Gothic at Signature Theatre; Cast Complete
Signature Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere production of Midwestern Gothic. Midwestern Gothic will run March 14 - April 30 in Signature Theatre's ARK Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Staying out of work to protest?
|4 hr
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|14 hr
|John Emerson
|2
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|18 hr
|John Longcock
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|pink solesXpink t...
|30
|Dumb @ Dumber
|19 hr
|Jamie Scott
|1
|Senators Lewis and Pelosi
|Wed
|Donald Williams
|2
|Rep. Cummings
|Feb 14
|Bart Simons
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC