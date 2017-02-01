Michael Powers Joins HNTB as Rail Program Manager
Michael Powers has joined HNTB Corporation as rail program manager, based in the firm's Arlington, Virginia, office. He is responsible for delivering program management services, including strategic planning, and alternative delivery, to the firm's rail transit clients.
