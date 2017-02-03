Mattis: US will defend Japanese islands claimed by China
JANUARY 30: U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis greets honor guards prior to an enhanced honor cordon with King Abdullah of Jordan January 30, 2017 at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. King Abdullah is on a visit in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JB Beverley is weak
|18 hr
|Hank 3
|1
|Barbara Feinstein
|Sun
|Jack Rasmussen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sun
|Tandc605
|41
|Chicago had 28 shootings on New Years Day
|Sat
|Norm Bigelow
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Feb 3
|Walter
|1
|Democrats
|Feb 2
|Sylvia
|1
|Un-Employment in Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC