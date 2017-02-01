Mattis: Only North Korea need fear missile defense
JANUARY 30: U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis greets honor guards prior to an enhanced honor cordon with King Abdullah of Jordan January 30, 2017 at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. King Abdullah is on a visit in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats
|3 hr
|Sylvia
|1
|Un-Employment in Virginia
|4 hr
|Virginia Taxpayer
|2
|Chuck Schumer
|Jan 26
|Tax paying voter
|1
|Wall
|Jan 26
|Billy
|1
|Sanctuary Cities
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|Torture
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|Illegals
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC