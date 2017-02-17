Man fatally shot in dispute at house party in Arlington
Arlington County police say the shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on North 29th Street. Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage says the shooting was not a random act of violence and there is no danger to the community.
