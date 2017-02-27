Lidl US in store search ahead of summer opening

The retailer, whose US operation is based in Arlington, Virginia, has already revealed its intention to open around 100 stores in the US over the next year, with 20 stores set to open this summer, according US news site Business Insider . The company described its entrance into the US market is an "exciting and challenging part of our history in the making" which will see the first stores and distribution centres open along the East Coast before it "expands steadily" across the US over the next few years.

