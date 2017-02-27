Lidl US in store search ahead of summ...

Lidl US in store search ahead of summer opening

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

The retailer, whose US operation is based in Arlington, Virginia, has already revealed its intention to open around 100 stores in the US over the next year, with 20 stores set to open this summer, according US news site Business Insider . The company described its entrance into the US market is an "exciting and challenging part of our history in the making" which will see the first stores and distribution centres open along the East Coast before it "expands steadily" across the US over the next few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Recent 3 and See Mon Set Your Clock by It 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Feb 25 ReeCee5 45
Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA Feb 24 Noah p 3
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Feb 24 Easy Phart 3
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Feb 22 Jonathan 32
Shepard Smith Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Staying out of work to protest? Feb 17 John Emerson 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arlington County was issued at March 01 at 1:28PM EST

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC