John Kander and Greg Pierce's Kid Vic...

John Kander and Greg Pierce's Kid Victory Opens Tonight at the Vineyard Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Vineyard Theatre presents the New York premiere of Kid Victory , book and lyrics by Greg Pierce , music by John Kander with story by John Kander and Greg Pierce , and directed by Liesl Tommy . Kid Victory began previews on Wednesday, February 1 and opens tonight, February 22, at the Vineyard Theatre .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Sun Jack 31
Shepard Smith Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Staying out of work to protest? Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi Feb 16 John Emerson 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Feb 16 letitia 43
Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor Feb 16 John Longcock 1
Dumb @ Dumber Feb 16 Jamie Scott 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,598 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC