Japanese PM looks to win Trump's trust in White House talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks past a military honor guard to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Friday at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's meeting with Japan's prime minister offers a chance to shore up a long-standing security alliance and repair economic ties shaken by U.S. withdrawal from a Pacific trade pact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.