Japanese PM looks to win Trump's trust in White House talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks past a military honor guard to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks past a military honor guard to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.