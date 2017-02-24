In Arlington, the chance to own a pet...

In Arlington, the chance to own a pet lion or crocodile may soon disappear

Arlington County is one of the few places in the Washington area where residents can raise monkeys, crocodiles or other unusual pets - but that cage window may be closing fast. The County Board is considering whether to make it illegal to keep wild and exotic animals - including wolves, coyotes, panthers, bears, lynx, hedgehogs, tarantulas and any snake longer than four feet - within the 26-square-mile confines of the rapidly urbanizing Northern Virginia suburb.

