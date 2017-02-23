How one Arlington family turned an abandoned building into Mr. Wash Car Wash
The story of Mr. Wash Car Wash all starts with a condemned building. When Bob Harris spotted an Eastover, Maryland, property in the late 1950s, he saw a potential business opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|Jonathan
|32
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|Feb 16
|John Emerson
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 16
|letitia
|43
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|1
|Dumb @ Dumber
|Feb 16
|Jamie Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC