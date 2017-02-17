GEICO names Bill Brower assistant vice president of marketing
Brower previously served as the company's director of advertising. He has primary responsibility for leading GEICO's partnerships with advertising and media buying agencies and oversees all aspects of GEICO's sports, event and outdoor marketing programs.
