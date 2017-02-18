GEICO announces Joe Pusateri as marke...

GEICO announces Joe Pusateri as marketing assistant vice president

Joe Pusateri of Arlington, Va., has been elected marketing assistant vice president for GEICO. Pusateri previously served as a GEICO marketing director with responsibilities for auto planning, and research as well as the advertising for GEICO's motorcycle, RV and boat divisions and the GEICO Insurance Agency.

