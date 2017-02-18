GEICO announces Joe Pusateri as marketing assistant vice president
Joe Pusateri of Arlington, Va., has been elected marketing assistant vice president for GEICO. Pusateri previously served as a GEICO marketing director with responsibilities for auto planning, and research as well as the advertising for GEICO's motorcycle, RV and boat divisions and the GEICO Insurance Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|33 min
|Jack
|31
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|Feb 16
|John Emerson
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Feb 16
|letitia
|43
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|1
|Dumb @ Dumber
|Feb 16
|Jamie Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC