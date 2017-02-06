Freaky Friday Studio Cast Recording T...

Freaky Friday Studio Cast Recording Tracklist Announced; Preview the Songs

The world premiere studio recording of Freaky Friday, the new musical based on the beloved novel by Mary Rodgers and two hit Disney films, will be released by Walt Disney Records on March 10, 2017. The studio recording can be pre-ordered here .

