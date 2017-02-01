Former Christie political aide lands ...

Former Christie political aide lands senior role at State Dept.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Andrew Seidman covers the New Jersey Statehouse, writing about state policy and politics. Seidman joined the Inquirer in 2012 and started the Trenton beat in January 2014, just as the Bridgegate scandal exploded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats 15 hr Sylvia 1
Un-Employment in Virginia 16 hr Virginia Taxpayer 2
News Restaurant apologizes after refusing to feed a ... 16 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
Wall Jan 26 Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Jan 26 Gilbert 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,804 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC