Famed Anti-KKK Author to Hold Talk in Arlington

A man famous for befriending members of the Ku Klux Klan and convincing them to leave the group will hold a talk in Arlington Heights next week. Author, actor and musician Daryl Davis is scheduled to host a discussion entitled "Klan We Talk?" at the Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. During the event, Davis - who authored the 1998 book "Klan-destine Relationships: A Black Man's Odyssey in the Ku Klux Klan" - will discuss "how his approach caused several Klan members to walk away from those beliefs."

