DEVELOPING: Thousands Without Power As High Winds Sweep Through Arlington
More than 6,500 Dominion customers are without power in Arlington tonight after a squall line packing 60+ mile per hour wind gusts swept through the region. Numerous trees and power lines are said to be down across parts of north Arlington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Frankenstein mental health
|9 hr
|PVT JONES
|2
|North Korea test fires ballistic missle
|18 hr
|Billy Shelton
|1
|Rep. Cummings
|Sun
|WENDELL Harmon Esq
|1
|Illegal Aliens
|Sat
|James Ridgeway
|2
|Pocahontas is a squirrel
|Feb 11
|Jason Snyder
|1
|Dumb @ dumber
|Feb 10
|jodey
|1
|Carla Florina
|Feb 10
|No rest areas closed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC