DEVELOPING: Thousands Without Power As High Winds Sweep Through Arlington

More than 6,500 Dominion customers are without power in Arlington tonight after a squall line packing 60+ mile per hour wind gusts swept through the region. Numerous trees and power lines are said to be down across parts of north Arlington.

