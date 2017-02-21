Councilors debate arts coordinator position
The Piedmont Council of the Arts adopted a cultural plan in September 2013 intended in part to foster additional government support for the region's arts community, but the city of Charlottesville is wrestling with its role three and a half years later. "There has been a concern in the community about the lack of coordination between the arts organizations and a lack of a clear vision for the future of arts in our city despite the creation of the PCA's 2013 Create Charlottesville Albemarle Cultural Plan," said City Manager Maurice Jones at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
