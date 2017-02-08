Continue reading

Continue reading

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

The contracted engineering firm for the up-to-30 percent design of the proposed Gila River diversion has recently come under fire from the Office of the State Auditor for a contribution the firm made to the Susana PAC during the time they were under consideration for the contract they eventually won. AECOM, the engineering firm, is headquartered in Arlington, Va., but wins bids for many state engineering projects in New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 ways to improve mainstream reporting on trans... (Mar '11) 4 hr Phart Fifteen 2
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) 10 hr Andy 29
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats 14 hr Gordon 4
Toss up who is dumbest? Tue Dale Bumstead 2
JB Beverley is weak Feb 5 Hank 3 1
Barbara Feinstein Feb 5 Jack Rasmussen 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Feb 5 Tandc605 41
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,684,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC