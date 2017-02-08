Continue reading
The contracted engineering firm for the up-to-30 percent design of the proposed Gila River diversion has recently come under fire from the Office of the State Auditor for a contribution the firm made to the Susana PAC during the time they were under consideration for the contract they eventually won. AECOM, the engineering firm, is headquartered in Arlington, Va., but wins bids for many state engineering projects in New Mexico.
