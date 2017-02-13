Climate change is already battering h...

Climate change is already battering hundreds of animal species

21 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

Climate change is already harming around 700 species of mammals and birds. That means that warming is not just a theoretical future threat, and conservation work must focus on the "here and now", says a new study.

