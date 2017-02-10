Chiropractors Offer Alternative to NS...

Chiropractors Offer Alternative to NSAIDs for Back Pain

Arlington, Va. - People suffering from back pain should consider first trying chiropractic services and other non-drug therapies in light of a new research review that found common over-the-counter and prescription pain medications have limited effectiveness for back pain and raise the risk of side-effects, according to the American Chiropractic Association .

