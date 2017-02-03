Children Followed in Arlington Neighborhood
More police officers are patrolling an Arlington, Virginia, neighborhood after some children reported they were followed by vehicles while walking in the area. On Jan. 31, an 11-year-old girl was walking near 15th St. North at North Stafford St. when she noticed a red minivan following her, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|11 hr
|Maddy
|40
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|12 hr
|Walter
|1
|Democrats
|Thu
|Sylvia
|1
|Un-Employment in Virginia
|Thu
|Virginia Taxpayer
|2
|Restaurant apologizes after refusing to feed a ...
|Thu
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Chuck Schumer
|Jan 26
|Tax paying voter
|1
|Wall
|Jan 26
|Billy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC