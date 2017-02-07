Carpool bar plans new location as it ...

Carpool bar plans new location as it prepares for closure in Arlington

Carpool, one of Ballston's favorite independent sports bars, is nearing the end of its time in Arlington, although the management plans to reopen in Fairfax County come summer 2017.

