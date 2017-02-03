Caci Ceo: Trump Administration's Defense, Border Protection Initiatives Play Well to Our Strengths
CACI President and CEO Ken Asbury said President Donald Trump's push for more border protection, national security spending, and regulatory and corporate tax relief will bolster some of CACI's leading practices. "Several of the incoming administration's initiatives resonate well with CACI's core competencies and capabilities," Asbury told Wall Street analysts Thursday morning.
